Xiaomi Shows off 200W Fast Charging Technology Capable of Fully Charging Mi 11 Pro in 8 Minutess

It is no secret that companies like Xiaomi, Oppo, and others compete with each other to fast charging technology. Xiaomi has now demoed a chart-topping 200W charging tech. Putting things into perspective, it can charge a smartphone from 0-100 in 8 minutes flat.

This time around it is not rumors or leaks that point towards 200W fast charging. Xiaomi has officially tweeted details about its new charging technology alongside a video demonstrating the same. The company has used 200W fast charging to charge a Mi 11 Pro with a 4,000mAh battery. It is worth noting that this is a custom-built Mi 11 Pro that uses a 4000mAh battery as opposed to the 5,000 mAh on the production unit.

The new technology offers 200W wired charging speeds and 120W wireless speed. Even the wireless charging speed is unparalleled and can charge the device from 0-100 in just under 15 minutes. That’s not all; both the results have now made it to the world record book.

The 200W fast charging requires 44 seconds to charge from 0-10% and just 3 minutes for 0-15%. It is so fast that you can charge your device fully while getting ready for the office. The video shows a timer that includes actual wattage supplied to the Mi 11 Pro in real-time. Power delivery ranges between 15W to 198W.

Wireless charging offers a great deal of convenience. Typically it is slower than the wired chargers. Xiaomi’s latest wireless charging technology is blazingly fast and can charge the Mi 11 Pro from 0-100 in 15 minutes. There is a lot of innovation happening on the charging front. Recently Lenovo demoed Motorola One Hyper air charging technology.