This Stunning Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Concept Reveals New Design

It is a well-known secret that Samsung is working on new Galaxy foldable smartphones. The company is expected to launch Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the second half of this year. Recently leaked images offered a glimpse at how the new devices would look. A designer has now come up with concept images of the Galaxy Z series.

Let us begin with Galaxy Z Fold 3; the device features a combination of glass and metal body. Also visible is the triple camera setup at the rear. Interestingly the camera unit is vertically placed and comprises 12MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a telephoto sensor. If rumors are believed, the new Galaxy Z series will come equipped with a 120Hz display. Furthermore, Samsung could add support for S-Pen, but there won’t be a holster to store the stylus. Lastly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be powered by Snapdragon 888.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders highlight design changes. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature a larger 1.83-inch display instead of the 1.1-inch display on its predecessor. A larger display could help users access notifications and more with relative ease. Like we mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come equipped with a 120Hz display and powered by Snapdragon 888. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Flip will continue to offer a dual-camera setup at the rear. On a related note, Samsung is also said to be prepping its first foldable tablet.

Both the devices could offer 5G, 4K video recording, GPS, Type-C USB, wireless charging, and fast charging of up to 25W. It was previously reported that Galaxy Z Fold 3 will offer IP certification for water and dust resistance.