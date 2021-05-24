Samsung Galaxy FE 5G with Snapdragon 750G, 45W Fast Charging Launched in Europe

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has been leaked extensively via renders and rumors. Finally, Samsung has unveiled Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G in Europe in what seems to be a very low profile announcement. Earlier today, the tablet had surfaced on the online store in Germany.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G paired with 4GB of RAM. You get 64GB of internal storage on the storage front that is further expandable via a microSD card slot. As expected, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G touts a 12.4-inch display. Unlike most of the S series tablets, the display on this one is TFT and not AMOLED. The display offers a maximum resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Camera options on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G include an 8MP primary sensor and a 5MP selfie camera. On the connectivity front, you get WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. Furthermore, Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is backed by a 10,090 mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 45W. With a full charge, the tablet offers up to 13 hours of video playback. Even the charging times are impressive, with 0-100 in just about 190 minutes.

As the name suggests, Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G comes with S-Pen integration. The tablet is aimed at people who work on the go. Samsung has baked in a bunch of note-taking app and design apps, including the popular Canva. You can connect the tablet to a larger display and turn it into a desktop with DeX. If you type a lot, you can pair the Galaxy Tab S7 with a Samsung keyboard cover.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is available in Black and Silver color and priced at €649. However, the device is yet to go online, which we presume is very soon.