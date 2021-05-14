Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, Galaxy A22 5G Renders and Specifications Leaked

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A22 4G and Galaxy A22 5G in June this year. Both the phones sport an identical design. However, the 4G and 5G variant come equipped with different hardware including processor and camera unit. The renders for both the devices have leaked alongside features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes equipped with a 6.4-inch display. Under the hood lies MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with RAM of unknown capacity. Also on offer is a side mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner that could double up as power button. The rear camera unit is square shaped and also houses LED flash.

Camera options on the Galaxy A22 5G include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of 48MP primary sensor, 5MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP sensor. As compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy A22 5G is bulkier and also thicker. Perhaps this has to do with the fact that it supports 5G. Lastly, the Galaxy A22 5G is available in White, Black, Purple, and Mint color.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G comes equipped a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. Unlike the 5G variant, the 4G is expected to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor while the power button remains on the side of the device.

On the imaging front the Galaxy A22 4G offers a quad camera unit at the rear. It is expected to consist of a 48MP main camera, 5MP sensor, 2MP sensor and 2MP sensor. Both the Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A22 5G are backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 15W. It is intesting how the Galaxy A22 5G gets lower speeced LCD display while the 4G variant gets AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor.