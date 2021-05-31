Samsung Galaxy A02s Leaked Renders Reveal Fingerprint Sensor, Type-C USB

Samsung’s affordable A-series lineup is very popular. Last year the company launched Galaxy A02. Now Samsung is prepping the Galaxy A02s successor. The Galaxy A03s has been leaked for the first time in the form of renders. Furthermore, the render is accompanied by specifications and other details about the upcoming A-Series device.

Designwise, the Galaxy A03s looks very similar to its predecessor. It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with a notch for the selfie camera. Also on offer is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C. Both the features are a welcome addition as Galaxy A02s lacked them. The device measures 166.6 x 75.9 x 9.1mm and a thickness of 9.5mm at the camera hump.

Camera options on the Galaxy A03s will include a triple rear camera. It would consist of a 13Mp primary sensor, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it could feature a 5MP selfie sensor. Other features include a 3.5mm audio jack.

As mentioned earlier, designwise, nothing much has changed on the Galaxy A03s. The most significant changes are the inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C port. This is the first time Galaxy A03s has leaked. Details like processor, battery, and connectivity options remain unknown. In all likelihood, future leaks could reveal more details. There is no information on when and where the Galaxy A03s will be launched.

A quick recap, Galaxy A02s comes equipped with a 6.5-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 paired with 3GB of RAM. It offers a triple rear setup with a 13MP wide lens, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth on the camera front.