Redmi Note 8 2021 Camera, Display and Chipset Details Officially Revealed

Xiaomi’s sister brand Redmi is all set to commemorate the sale of 25 million units by launching the Redmi Note 8 2021. The latest Redmi will feature a waterdrop notch and a 6.3-inch display. Redmi recently teased the device and revealed some interesting design aspects.

Redmi has confirmed that Note 8 2021 will be powered by Helio G85 SoC with RAM of unknown capacity. Furthermore, it will tout a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP sensor. The company has not revealed further details about the sensor. However, if previous reports are believed, the 48MP primary sensor will be accompanied by an ultrawide, macro, and depth sensor.

Thanks to the teaser image, we also know that Note 8 2021 will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. You can also see the device in two colors. We couldn’t help but notice similarities between Note 8 2021 and its predecessor. Apart from the design, the Note 8 2021 will be powered by Helio G85 and support fast charging of up to 22.5W.

Other specifications include a 6.3-inch FHD display. We would expect the Note 8 2021 to borrow generously from the 2019 Note 8. In other words, the new device could share a significant chunk of hardware with its predecessor.

A quick recap, the 2019 Redmi Note 8 comes equipped with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with up to 6GB. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal storage. The 2019 Redmi Note 8 is backed by a 4000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 18W. Other features include a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Interestingly, the 2019 Redmi Note 8 comes with a quad rear camera consisting of a 48MP sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. In all likelihood, the Note 8 2021 could share the same camera setup.