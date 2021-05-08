Redmi Note 10S Specifications Revealed on Amazon Landing Page Ahead of Launch

Redmi Note 10S is expected to launch on May 13 in India. This year, Xiaomi has already launched Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Interestingly Redmi Note 10S specification has appeared on the Amazon landing page before the launch.

Redmi Note 10S features and Specifications

Redmi Note 10S will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and come with a Super AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla protective layer. On the storage front, you get to choose between 64GB and 128GB of internal memory.

Camera options on the Redmi Note 10S include a quad rear camera setup. It is made up of a 64MP primary sensor. Furthermore, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging via USB Type-C. You also get dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support. The Redmi Note 10S comes with IP53 dust and water resistance. On the software front, the device will run on MIUI 12.5.

Redmi Note10S Pricing and Availability

Redmi Note 10S would be available in three variants. The 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants. Prices could start from Rs 12,499. The Redmi Note 10S will be launched with Redmi Watch with a square dial and 12 days of battery life on May 13. Meanwhile, the Amazon landing page for Redmi Note 10S already reveals a lot of details. It also confirms that the device will go on sale on Amazon. There is no word on international availability.

Recently Redmi Note 10 users started complaining about multiple issues with their devices. This included touchscreen issues, performance issues and screen flickering. Users are facing this issue across the entire Note series. We hope Redmi has fixed the problems before launching Note 10S.