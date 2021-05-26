Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Launched with Dimensity 1100, 65W Fast Charging

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has finally launched the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G in China. The latest from Redmi is powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoC and boasts up to 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Features and Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G comes equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the display offers a peak brightness of 450 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood lies MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. You get up to 256GB of internal storage on the storage front that is further expandable via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G include a triple rear setup. It comprises a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie camera housed in a punch hole.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is better equipped as opposed to the 4G variant. Connectivity options include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. Other features include IP53 dust and water resistance and JBL Audio, dual speakers. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 67W.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Pricing and Availability

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G prices start at 1,599 yuan ($250) for the 6GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at 1,799 yuan ($281). Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 8GB/256GB storage variant is priced at 1,999 yuan($312). Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is available in Magic Green, Star Yarn, and Moon Soul color options. It will go on sale starting from June 1.