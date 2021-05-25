Realme GT Neo Flash, Q3 Pro Carnival Edition Launched with 120Hz Display, 65W Fast Charging

Realme has launched the Realme GT Neo Flash, Q3 Pro Carnival Edition with 120Hz display and other class leading features. The Realme GT Neo Flash boasts of a 65W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Q3 Pro Carnival is powered by Snapdragon 768G.

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition Features and Specifications

Realme GT Neo FLash comes equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood lies MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Backing the device is a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 65W.

Camera options on the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of 64MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front you get a 16MP front-facing camera.

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition Pricing and Availability

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition prices start at 2,299 yuan ($358) for the 8GB/256GB variant while the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at 2,499 yuan. Color options include Dawn, Final Fantasy, Geek Silver, and Hacker Black colors. It is available for preorder in China and there is no word on international availability.

Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition

Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition touts a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 768G coupled with 8GB of RAM. Camera unit on the Realme Q3 Pro Carnival is the 64MP triple camera unit seen on the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition. Lastly, the Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition is backed by 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging.

Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Pricing and Availability

Realme Q3 Pro is priced starting at 1,799 ($280) yuan for the 8GB/128GB variant. Preorders have begun in China and you cen get it in City of the Sky and Heiqiao Forest colors.