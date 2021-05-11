Realme C20A Launched with Helio G35, 6.5-inch Display

Realme recently introduced C20 and C21 budget smartphones, Today the company has announced yet another entry-level device in the form of Realme C20A. It comes with a large display and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery pack.

Realme C20A Features and Specifications

The Realme C20A comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display housing the selfie camera in a waterdrop notch. Powering the device is Helio G35 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. You get 32GB of internal memory on the storage front and a microSD card slot that can accommodate another 256GB.

Designwise, the Realme C20A doesn’t look like an entry-level device. Realme has implemented “Geometric Art Design” at the rear, and this includes a square-shaped camera module that also houses LED flash. Camera options on the Realme C20A include a single 8MP rear-facing camera. Other camera features include Chroma Boost, a technique that enhances color accuracy. The selfie camera is a 5MP unit backed by AI features.

The Realme C20A is very similar to the Realme C20 and because it is a rebranded version meant for the Bangladesh market. Furthermore, the Realme C20 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 10W via a micro-USB port. Interestingly it also supports reverse wired charging.

Realme C20A Pricing and Availability

Realme C20A is available in Grey and Lake Blue colors. The only 32GB variant is priced at BDT 8,990 ($105) and sold in Bangladesh. We must admit, the new Realme seems to offer quite a lot for the price.