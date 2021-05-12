Poco Executive Confirms Poco M3 Pro 5G and Reveals Key Specifications

In 2020 Poco launched Poco M3 in India and other emerging markets. The device sold like hotcakes. Now Poco is working on Poco M3 Pro 5G, a mid-range device that supports 5G. Poco, global head of product marketing, has shared details about the upcoming smartphone in an interview with Android Central.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be the first Dimensity powered phone to support 5G. It is expected to be powered by Dimensity 700 chipset and is likely to be a rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G. Furthermore, the executive claims that Poco M3 Pro 5G scored an impressive 329,072 on AnTuTu benchmarks.

Xiaobo Qui explained Poco’s dynamics with the parent company. Poco still shares R&D and after-sales network with Xiaomi despite operating as a separate brand. As we have seen earlier, there are some Xiaomi devices rebadged as Poco. That said, Qui highlights how Poco follows a design language that is very different from Xiaomi.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to arrive with a high refresh rate display. Qui says the device will be capable of handling intensive games at medium settings. Moreover, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is likely to come with more RAM, UFS 2.2 storage and will be available in three bright color options. Poco may discontinue Poco M3 after launching the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

On the software front, Poco devices run on a different version of MIUI. The Poco version is devoid of any bloatware and features a unique app drawer. In the interview, Qui revealed that Poco is working on new exclusive MIUI features that would further differentiate it from Xiaomi’s MIUI. Lastly, the new overlay would be called Poco UI and based on the latest Android version.