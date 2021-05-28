Poco F3 GT Confirmed to Launch in India with 120Hz Display, Dimensity 1200

Previous reports have already hinted at a new Poco smartphone for India. The upcoming device is likely to be the Poco F3 GT. Today the company has released a teaser that confirms the name. It also reveals that the Poco F3 GT will be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset.

The teaser also reveals that Poco F3 will be launched in ‘Q3 coming soon.’ This implies that Poco F3 GT could be launched by July. In all likelihood, the Poco F3 GT could be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that was announced last month.

"Locked & loaded, finger on the trigger" The next F is closer than you thought. Good things come to those who wait, best things to those who never give up! pic.twitter.com/Pu7G6VZgFR — POCO India – Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) May 28, 2021

This is not the first time Poco would release a Redmi rebrand. However, the new Poco F3 GT could sport a different design in line with Poco phones despite the rebrand. That said, we are unsure whether the Poco F3 GT will retain Redmi K40’s gaming features like RGB lighting and pop-up gaming shoulder pads.

Poco F3 GT Rumored Features and Specifications

The Poco F3 GT is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood lies Dimensity 1200 paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. On the software front, you will get MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Camera options on the latest Poco could include a triple rear camera setup. It may consist of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Poco F3 GT will be backed by a 5,065mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 67W. Other probable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Poco has teased the price of the Poco F3 GT to be somewhere in the range of 350 to 400 euros. There is no word on international availability, and all we know is that it will debut in India.