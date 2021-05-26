Google Pixel 6 Likely to Use Flagship Mali-G78 GPU

Google Pixel 6 has leaked extensively over the past month. Thanks to renders and leaks, we now know how the device would look and also important specifications. The latest info about Pixel 6 comes from a logcat posted as a comment on Google IssueTracker.

The logcat is for a game called Dead by Daylight that crashes on startup. Logcat mentions the device as P21 and also states that it is using Mali-G78 GPU. IN other words, the Mali-G798 is currently used only on Huawei Mate X2 and Galaxy S21. Furthermore, the graphic processing unit is available in two variants, one with 14 cores and the other one with 24 cores.

We already know that Google will use its in-house chip codenamed “Whitechapel” on the Pixel 6. The ANGLE logcat confirms that Pixel 6 will use Mali-G78 CPU based on the Valhall architecture. The Pixel 5 was priced well at $700; however, the lackluster specifications meant a lukewarm response. Well, Whitechapel’s outright performance might not match the flagship Snapdragon 888. However, it is expected to compensate on the artificial intelligence and machine learning front. Performance is likely to be in the range of Snapdragon 870.

The good thing is we know that Google is not cutting corners when. It comes to GPU. The Pixel 6 would come equipped with Mali-G78, and that coupled with Android 12’s game mode should do wonders.

The Pixel 6 is expected to arrive with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Backing the device would be a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging. We also expect class-leading camera performance with Google’s focus on machine learning and artificial intelligence.