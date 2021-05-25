Pixel 6 Leak Reveals 6.4-Inch 120Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery and Whitechapel with Focus On AI and ML

Recently we saw a Pixel 6 render with the redesigned back panel and a dual-color treatment. Like Apple, Google is expected to switch to their in-house Chip called the Whitechapel. A tipster leaked exciting information about the Whitechapel, and now another insider has backed it with additional details.

Google could work with Samsung and offer a custom chipset based on the 5nm process. Most importantly, the performance of the Chip will not match the latest Snapdragon 888. Instead, it will be near to that of Snapdragon 870. Instead, Google is focussing on machine learning and artificial intelligence of the Chip. The tipster adds that graphics on Whitechapel will be handled by Mali GPU, “which reportedly works well under load.”

Well yes, Whitechapel is a 5nm chip with current performance on PVT units closer to SD870, they are not trying to match SD888. Google's focus is on ML & so the raw AI performance is matched to that of other leading mobile chips. Plus that Mali GPU is performing good under stress. — 𓆩Yogesh𓆪 (@heyitsyogesh) May 24, 2021

A previous report by Weinbach claims that Google will be ditching Snapdragon and instead of working with Samsung for its upcoming chipsets. Google’s SoC (System on Chip) would include a custom neural processing unit (NPU) to handle artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks. Furthermore, the company could use a custom image signal processing unit and other image sensors to enhance its photography.

Pixel’s already offers superlative camera processing capabilities, and we only hope Google’s custom chip will take it to the next level. Meanwhile, Google is working towards creating a new set of chipsets that will power the Pixel and Chromebooks. Apple is doing something similar to the M1 Chip on iPhone, iPad Pro, and the new 24-inch iMac.

The Pixel 6 is rumored to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 6 is expected to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery, while the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a larger 5,000mAh battery.