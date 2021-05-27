Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+ Launched with 65W Fast Charging

Oppo has expanded the Reno series with Reno6, Reno 6 Pro, and 6 Pro+. The Reno 6 Pro+ is powered by Snapdragon 870, while the Reno 6 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200. The Reno 6 features Dimensity 900. All three phones support Oppo’s 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 6 Features and Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 comes fitted with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. Designwise, the device looks premium with square-shaped edges. Camera options include a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro cam. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie sensor.

The Oppo Reno 6 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports peak charging of up to 65W. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.3. The Oppo Reno 6 prices start at 2,799 yuan ($438) for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 12GB/256GB variant costs 3,199 yuan ($500). Sales in China start from June 11.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ features and specifications

Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro are similar in almost all aspects except for the camera unit. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro comes with a quad rear camera unit. It consists of Sony’s 50MP IMX 766 sensor, 16MP ultrawide sensor, 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Camera options on the Reno 6 Pro include a quad rear camera setup. It comprises a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro module, and 2MP depth sensor. Other camera features include specially curated filters that can apply makeup to your face. The Reno 6 Pro runs on Dimensity 1200 chipset, while the Reno 6 Pro+ runs on Snapdragon 870.

Both the devices share a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11. Prices for Reno 6 Pro starts at 3,499 yuan for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at 3,799 yuan.

The Reno Pro+ prices start at 3,999 yuan ($626) for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the top-of-the-line 12GB/256GB variant is priced at 4,499 yuan ($705.) Sales for both devices will start on June 5.