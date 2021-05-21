Oppo Reno 5A Launched with 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G

Oppo has pulled the wraps from Reno 5A mid-segment smartphone. The latest device touts features like IP68 protection and a 90Hz display. The Oppo Reno5 debuted in Japan alongside some region-specific features.

Oppo Reno 5A Features and Specifications

Oppo Reno 5A comes equipped with a 6.5-inch LTPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Other display features include 550 nits peak brightness and 405ppi. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G paired with 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB expandable via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Oppo Reno 5A include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide angle, 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. The selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 16MP sensor housed in a punch hole. You get 5G, dual-band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C, and A-GPS on the connectivity front.

Oppo Reno 5A is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 18W with the help of Qualcomm Quick Charge technology. The device runs on ColorOS 11 based on Android 11. Not many Oppo phones offer IP protection. However, the Oppo Reno 5A offers IP68 dust and water resistance.

Oppo Reno 5A Pricing and Availability

The Oppo Reno 5A is made out of polycarbonate and is available in Silver, Black, and Ice Blue colors in Japan. Oppo is yet to announce pricing details for the lone 6GB/128GB variant. The company has also not revealed details about international availability. Since it is a mid-range device, we expect the price to be anywhere between $350-$400.