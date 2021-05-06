Oppo K9 5G Launched with 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 768G, and 64MP Camera

Oppo has launched the Oppo K9 5G in China. The latest K-Series phone arrives with a high refresh rate and supports 5G. The Oppo K9 5G also offers a large battery pack, supports fast charging and a well equipped 64MP rear camera setup.

Oppo K9 5G Features and Specifications

The Oppo K9 5G comes equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a punch hole for a selfie sensor. The FHD+ display offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

On the storage front, the Oppo K9 5G offers 256GB of internal storage. However, the lack of a microSD card means you cannot expand the memory. The Oppo K9 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 that is based on Android 11.

Imaging options on the Oppo K9 5G include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a generous 4,300mAh battery that supports up to 65W of fast charging. In other words, the device can be fully charged in just 35 minutes.

Interestingly the Oppo K9 5G is designed with gaming in mind. It offers gaming-centric features like Vapor Chamber liquid-cooled heat sink, copper plate and thermal conductive graphite sheet for better thermal management. Connectivity options include 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo K9 5G Pricing and Availability

Oppo K9 5G prices starts at 1,999 yuan for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 2,199 Yuan for the 8GB/256GB variant. Color options include black and blue. There is no word on international availability.