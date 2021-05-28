OnePlus Nord CE 5G to Launch on June 10; Rumored to Feature Snapdragon 750G

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is scheduled to launch in India and Europe on June 10. As we near the launch date, new leaks and information about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G keep trickling in. Sources from within the company have revealed further details about the upcoming device.

The source is involved in the development of the OnePlus Nord 5E 5G and thus has first-hand information about the same. It is expected to be powered by an unknown Qualcomm mid-segment SoC. OnePlus Nord CE 5G could feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Interestingly OnePlus will retain AMOLED and not shift to LCD panels.

Camera options could include a 64MP primary sensor and two auxiliary sensors. The selfie camera will be a 16MP sensor. Like its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be an affordable mid-range 5G device. At this point, there is no information on pricing.

Other unknowns include hardware specifications, battery capacity, software details and much more. In all likelihood, more information will leak as we near the June 10 launch date. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to launch in India alongside the OnePlus TV U1S. It will be available for preorders starting June 11, while the sales begin on June 16. Last month the OnePlus Nord CE 5G passed IMDA certification.

OnePlus Nord lineup is doing fairly good. The company also announced OnePlus Nord LE, a smartphone that you can never buy. OnePlus is yet to launch a 5G enabled Nord in emerging markets like India. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G could shape up as a formidable option considering it’s priced right.