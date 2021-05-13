Nokia 2720 V Flip Launched in the US; Features Verizon 4G, Google Assistant, More

Nokia 2720 V Flip Features and Specifications
The Nokia 2720 V Flip is available on Verizon and offers features like Google Assistant and LTE connectivity. It is not entirely a smartphone not is it a feature phone. Moreover, the Nokia 2720 V Flip seems like a hybrid of the two segments. It packs in the essentials and offers a 1.3-inch secondary color display that shows caller ID, time, and date.
The Nokia 2720 V Flip comes equipped with a 2.8-inch QVGA display and a physical keypad. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 paired with 512MB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 4GB of internal memory alongside a microSD card slot. The Nokia 2720 V Flip runs on KaiOS and offers essential apps like YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 1500mAh removable battery that boasts 26 days standby and can be charged via micro USB.
The camera options on the Nokia 2720 V Flip include a 2MP rear-facing camera accompanied with LED flash. The phone’s exterior is made out of polycarbonate, and it comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity features include HD call support, basic browsing, video streaming, and WiFi hotspot option. Accessibility options include increasing the alert volume and text size. The Nokia 2720 V Flip will go on sale for $79.99 on May 20. It will be exclusively available on Verizon.