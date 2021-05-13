Nokia 2720 V Flip Launched in the US; Features Verizon 4G, Google Assistant, More

There was a time when flip phones were considered to be cool. HMD backed Nokia has resurrected iconic phones of the past like the 3310 and the 8110. Today, Nokia has launched Nokia 2720 V Flip in the US.

Nokia 2720 V Flip Features and Specifications

The Nokia 2720 V Flip is available on Verizon and offers features like Google Assistant and LTE connectivity. It is not entirely a smartphone not is it a feature phone. Moreover, the Nokia 2720 V Flip seems like a hybrid of the two segments. It packs in the essentials and offers a 1.3-inch secondary color display that shows caller ID, time, and date.

The Nokia 2720 V Flip comes equipped with a 2.8-inch QVGA display and a physical keypad. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 paired with 512MB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 4GB of internal memory alongside a microSD card slot. The Nokia 2720 V Flip runs on KaiOS and offers essential apps like YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 1500mAh removable battery that boasts 26 days standby and can be charged via micro USB.

The camera options on the Nokia 2720 V Flip include a 2MP rear-facing camera accompanied with LED flash. The phone’s exterior is made out of polycarbonate, and it comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity features include HD call support, basic browsing, video streaming, and WiFi hotspot option. Accessibility options include increasing the alert volume and text size. The Nokia 2720 V Flip will go on sale for $79.99 on May 20. It will be exclusively available on Verizon.