Huawei Mate X2 Foldable Smartphone Durability Test Is Interesting to Watch

Foldable smartphones often suffer from durability issues. In the recent past, companies like Samsung and Huawei are working on making foldable display phones sturdier. JerryRigEverything has finally got his hands on Mate X2 and subjected it to his torturous durability test.

We have seen many smartphones featured in the JerryRigEverythings durability test. However, it would be interesting to see how a foldable phone would fare. Huawei claims that the Mate X2 is more durable and sturdy as opposed to its predecessor.

Huawei Mate X2’s front display is covered with glass. Scratches start appearing at level 8 on the Mohs hardness scale, and the same turn into deeper grooves at Level 7. The inner display is covered with plastic. Scratches start appearing at level 2, and grooves start at level 3. Jerry says that even a fingernail can cause scratches on the inner display. The Mate X2 outer display withstands open flame for 25 seconds. However, it goes white, never to recover again. Moving on, the inner display gave up only after 10 seconds of flame and showed no signs of recovering.

Smartphones with foldable displays are held together with the help of a hinge mechanism. Typically the hinge is the weakest point with more tendency to bend. Surprisingly, the Mate X2 fares pretty well in the bend test. It didn’t bend when both outward and inward pressure was applied. Recently launched gaming phones like Asus ROG Phone 5 have failed miserably in the bend test.

The durability test is a reminder that foldable displays still have a long way to go. Apart from being very expensive, they are also prone to suffer from durability issues.