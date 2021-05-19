Android 12 Public Beta 1 Released; Here is How to Download the Latest Android

Google unveiled the Android 12 public beta at I/O 2021 keynote. The stable version of Android 12 is expected to arrive later this year, and until then, you can check out the new features via beta build. Google has introduced a new design language called Material You, an extension to the current Material design language.

Android 12 New Features

Android 12 comes with a completely revamped user interface with new colors and customizable widgets. Google says Android 12 offers better power efficiency and reduces CPU time required for core system services. In other words, the CPU time needed for core system services is down by 22 percent. This helps in improving the overall performance.

Google has introduced new Privacy Settings for Android 12. It is said to offer “more transparency around which apps are accessing your data and more controls so you can make informed choices about how much private information your apps can access.” Furthermore, Privacy Dashboard offers overview of which data is being accessed by what apps and how the data is being used.

Android 12 also comes with a new indicator that will show whenever apps access the microphone and camera in the background. You can also use the toggles in quick settings to revoke microphone and camera access for the apps. Android 12 lets users decide whether they want to share approximate locations with the apps. Both of these features are similar to the ones offered by iOS 14.

How to install Android 12 Beta 1

Android 12 Beta 1 is currently available for Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, and the Pixel 5. Before installing the beta release, you should enroll your device on the Android 12 beta program. After enrolling, Android 12 Beta will be available on your phone. Head over to Settings>System>System Update>Check for update.

This time around, Google has announced Android 12 Beta 1 for phones listed in the Android 12 Developer Preview program. The list includes phones like Asus ZenFone 8, Realme GT, ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G, and more