Honor Play 5 Launches with Dimensity 800U, 66W Fast Charging, More

Honor has finally launched the Honor Play 5. The device had been extensively leaked in the form of renders and more. The company touts Honor Play 5 as a mid-range device, and the prices start at $327. Let us take a closer look at what Honor Play 5 has to offer.

Honor Play 5 Features and Specifications

The Honor Play 5 comes equipped with a 6.53-inch OLED true color. It features a matte finished frame and a sleek design. Powering the device is MediaTek Dimensity 800U paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 128GB and 256GB of storage.

Camera options include a quad rear camera setup. It comprises a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. Other camera features include AI photography, super night scene, and portrait shooting. The Honor Play 5 is backed by a relatively small 3,800 mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 66W. Putting things into perspective, the device can charge from 0-60 in just 15 minutes. On the software front, the Honor Play 5 runs on Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10. Furthermore, it doesnt support Google Play Services, which is standard in China.

Honor Play 5 Pricing and Availability

The Honor Play 5 is available in purple, black, and gradient colors. Prices start at 2.099 Yuan for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at 2,299 yuan ($356.) There is no word on international availability as sales in China start on May 26,