Latest Honor 50 Leak Confirms Dual Ring Camera Design

Recently we saw an Honor 50 leak with a dual-ring design. Another leak confirms that the Honor 50 will come with a dual ring camera design with one of the rings housing two sensors, including a periscope lens.

We have already seen how the dual ring design would look like on the Honor 50. That said, we are not sure whether the latest leak is a real image or a CAD-generated render based on earlier rumors. We can’t ignore that it looks very similar to the previously leaked Honor 50 renders.

Honor 50 is rumored to arrive with a triple rear camera unit. It could consist of the main sensor, a telephoto sensor, and perhaps an ultra-wide-angle unit. Another possibility is that the periscope lens could be reserved for Honor 50 Pro while the standard model will get a 2MP portrait sensor. Honor has done this before to reduce the cost and ensure that the Pro model has more to offer.

Earlier this year, the company launched Honor V40 in China. Naturally, we presumed that Honor would launch the Honor 40 global variant. Looking at the leaks, it seems like Honor could skip the 40 and directly launch the Honor 50.

The dual ring camera setup on Honor 50 looks unique. The first circle will house a single primary sensor, while the second one will house two sensors, including a periscope unit. Meanwhile, the LED flash is sandwiched between both the rings and aligned towards the right.

Our Take

Huawei has been struggling with US sanctions that prevent it from dealing with any US-based entity. While this is not an issue in China, Huawei has struggled with alternatives in the global market. This is one of the main reasons Huawei sold Honor to a consortium of 30 sub-brands last year. This makes us wonder whether or not Honor 50 will feature Google Mobile services or not.