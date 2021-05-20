Latest Google Pixel 6 Pro Leak Shows off the Device in Its Full Glory

It has become a norm for Google products to leak several times before launch. Earlier this month, we got our first glimpse at the upcoming Pixel flagship. Today OnLeaks has shared new renders that show off Pixel 6 Pro in its full glory.

Google Pixel design has remained largely unchanged since the past few iterations. If the renders are believed, the Pixel 6 Pro will feature the most drastic re-design on a Google Pixel device. The render pictures a boxy Pixel 6 Pro with thin bezels and a punch-hole camera on the front. At the rear, there is a large camera bump in the form of a thick horizontal strip. It houses the wide-angle lens, periscope telephoto lens, and an unknown sensor. Also present is a LED flash.

From the rear quarters, the Pixel 6 Pro reminds us of 90’s Sony Ericsson phones. It features an orange crown ending at the camera bump. Below the camera bump, it is plain white glass with the Google logo at the center. The leak is a result of collaboration between OnLeaks and Digit. Furthermore, the latest leak is in line with the previous leak and helps us visualize Pixel 6 Pro better.

The Pixel 6 Pro leaks also mention dimensions. Starting with a 6.67-inch display and a slim bezel with an equally slim chin. In all likelihood, the lower part will house dual front-firing speakers. The device is expected to measure 163 x 75.8 x 8.9mm in size. Meanwhile, the camera bump features a significant protrusion and measures 11.5mm. In other words, the Pixel 6 Pro could end up being quite a handful.

Google didn’t launch any hardware at the I/O. Perhaps, the company will launch Pixel 5a and Pixel 6 Pro later this year. The upcoming Pixel flagship is expected to arrive with Google’s in-house processor.