Google Pay Users in the US Can Now Send Money to India and Singapore

Google Pay has slowly evolved into a preferred payment method in many countries. Now Google Pay has added a new feature that would allow US users to send money to GPay users in India and Singapore directly. This marks Google’s debut in the remittance market.

Google has partnered with Western Union and Wise. In other words, Google Pay’s international payment is powered by Western Union and Wise. This is also the first time Western Union or Wise has partnered with another company for cross border transactions. Google has started with India and Singapore, intending to expand cross border transaction worldwide.

Josh Woodward, Director of Project Management Google, tells TechCrunch that the company is starting with India and Singapore. It is more of a testing phase, and once done, Google will begin scaling the feature. As per the deal, Western Union has agreed to power the transaction in over 200 countries, while Wise will support 80 countries.

Interestingly Google Pay will let you choose a payment provider for each payment. This means users will choose the most affordable option for cross border transactions or use their preferred payment provider. The app will also show the exact amount user will receive after deducting fees and currency conversion. Furthermore, the app also tells you how long it will take for the money to be remitted into the recipient’s account.

Currently, only US users can use Gpay to send money to Indian and Singapore. However, GPay users from India and Singapore will not be able to send money to US users. Perhaps this is because India is the largest receiving country for remittances, according to the World Bank. Meanwhile, the US is the largest sender. Lastly, the cross border transaction is only available for individuals and not for business users.