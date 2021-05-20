Google Launches New Security Features Including Improved Password Security Tool

Google announced Android 12 Beta 1 in Google I/O 2021 Developers Conference. The Android 12 arrives with a host of new features and a redesign based on Google’s new “Material You” design language. The latest Android touts a slew of new security features and a tool that lets you change compromised passwords.

The new feature is called “Quick Delete” and erases everything from your search history for the past 15 minutes. It is very similar to Chrome’s delete history feature that lets you choose deletion timeframe. Google Photos gains a vital security feature wherein users can create password-protected folders. In other words, only the owner will be able to access images. Furthermore, the images will be in a list format without any preview or other information.

Google already has an online password checking tool that warns if your password is compromised. Previously, a password checking tool used to redirect to a website wherein you had to log in and change the password. Starting now, Google lets you change the password for multiple services without having to log in separately. This is very useful, especially if your password is compromised and you want to change it on multiple apps/websites.

It seems like Google has automated the process for the most part. You will get a “Change Password” prompt from the Assistant. Google needs to enable this feature for each website and country. Currently, the Password alert feature will only support select websites in the US and is expected to be available for other regions “in the coming months”.