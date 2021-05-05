Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Visits Certification; Listing Reveals 15W Fast Charging

Samsung has already launched a slew of new A-series smartphones this year. It includes recently launched Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. Samsung is also rumored to be working on a budget 5G smartphone called Galaxy A22. The device was spotted on the TUV SUD certification alongside the model number and battery specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 bears a model number SM-A226B/DS and supports 15W fast charging. Furthermore, the visit to the certification side signals an upcoming launch. Interestingly the certification also reveals Galaxy A22 5G specification and features. It has visited the TUV SUD certification, and below is the list of specifications.

As you can see, the TUV SUD reveals 15W fast charging on Samsung’s upcoming budget 5G smartphone. Apart from the charging specification and model number, not much is revealed. Thankfully the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has already been featured in renders while revealing some important specifications.

The leaked render hints that Galaxy A22 will feature a 6.5-inch Infinity-V notch display alongside a triple rear camera setup. If rumors are believed, the device is expected to come equipped with a 48MP primary camera. As of now, other camera details are still under the wraps.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 has also appeared on the Geekbench listing. As per the listing, the device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. On the storage front, it offers 6GB of RAM and runs on Android 11 wrapped with OneUI 3.0. Samsung Galaxy A22 pricing is expected to start at KRW 200,000. It will debut in Southeast Asia, Europe, South Korea, and India. Color options include Gray, White, Light Green, and Violet.