Asus ZenFone 8 Pricing Details Leaked Ahead of the Launch

Asus has confirmed that it will launch ZenFone 8 on May 12th. As we near the launch Asus ZenFone 8 prices for the European market has leaked alongside specifications and renders. The company is expected to pull the wraps from ZenFone 8 on May 12th, while the India launch is delayed due to a raging pandemic.

ASUS Zenfone 8 Pricing

Asus Zenfone 8 prices in Europe are rumored to start at EUR 700 ($849) for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/256GB variant would be priced EUR 750 ($910). Moving on, the top of the line Asus Zenfone 8 variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage will be priced at EUR 800 ($971).

Asus Zenfone 8 Rumored Features and Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 8 will come equipped with a 5.92-inch FHD+ display alongside an in-display fingerprint and a protective layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 888 paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Imaging options on the Asus Zenfone 8 includes a dual rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, and a 12MP wide-angle lens meant for macro shots. On the front, you get a 12MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 30W. Other highlights include dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and ZENUI based on Android 11.

Asus is also expected to launch the ZenFone 8 Flip with a motorized flip camera. The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip will be powered by Snapdragon 888 and paired with RAM of unknown capacity. Furthermore, the device could feature a triple rear camera setup that flips to become the selfie camera.