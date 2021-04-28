ZTE Blade Prime 11 Launched in the US at $192; Features 6.5-Inch Display, Wireless Charging

ZTE has launched the ZTE Blade 11 Prime in the US. The latest smartphone is priced at $192 and is also available with finance options starting at $8. The ZTE Blade 11 Prime is available via Verizon, Yahoo Mobile and Visible.

ZTE Blade Prime 11 Features and Specifications

The ZTE Blade Prime 11 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD display with a teardrop notch. Under the hood lies the Helio P22 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 64GB of internal storage alongside a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the ZTE Blade Prime 11 include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 16MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, and 2MP lens macro lens. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie camera housed within a teardrop notch.

The ZTE Blade Prime 11 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports fast charging. Furthermore, you also get reverse charging that lets you charge another phone or accessory using Type-C USB. The power button and volume rockers are placed on the right side. It is worth noting that the power button doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the ZTE Blade Prime 11 runs on Android 11.

ZTE Blade Prime 11 Pricing and Availability

ZTE Blade Prime 11 is available in sole 4GB/64GB variant and Sky Blue color. It is priced at $192 and will be available via visible and Yahoo Mobile. The sub $200 price tag ZTE Blade Prime 11 offers premium features like wireless and reverse charging. In other words, ZTE Blade 11 Prime does seem to offer a great deal of features while staying affordable.