Sony Launches Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, And Xperia 10 III with 120Hz Display, Variable Telephoto Lens

Sony has pulled the wraps from its new 2021 Xperia lineup. The company has launched Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III and Xperia 10 III. The Xperia 1 III is the flagship of 2021, while the Xperia 5 III is a slightly watered-down version of the flagship. Meanwhile, the Xperia 10 III is a mid-range offering with excellent camera features.

Sony Xperia 1 III Features and Specifications

Sony Xperia 1 III comes equipped with a 6.5-inch 4K HDR display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with up to 12GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 256GB and 512GB options, both of which are expandable via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Xperia 1 III include a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, 12MP secondary sensor and Sony’s very own variable telephoto lens with aperture ranging from f/2.3 to f/2.2. Also on offer is a 12MP sensor with wide-angle f/2.2 and 124-degree field of view. On the front, Xperia 1 III touts an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Sony is known for packing in the best camera features, and the Xperia 1 III is no different. It includes features like Real-time Eye AF, Dual photodiode, 3D iToF, Hybrid zoom 12.5x and AI Super-Resolution Zoom, On the video front, you get 4K HDR Movie recording, FlawlessEye and SteadyShot.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 4,500mAh battery that supports Qi Wireless Charging, and Battery Share reverse charging feature.

Sony Xperia 5 III Features and Specifications

Sony Xperia 5 III comes equipped with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB of RAM. The Sony Xperia 5 III boasts of a triple rear camera setup with the same sensors as Xperia 1 III. On the storage front, you get 256GB of internal storage.

The Sony Xperia 5 III is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports Xperia Adaptive Charging. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C and NFC. It runs on Android 11 out of the box.

Sony Xperia 10 III Features and Specifications

Sony Xperia 10 III features a 6-inch FHD+ HDR display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 paired with 6GB of RAM. Imaging options include a triple rear camera setup with 12MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, and 8MP tertiary sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens.

Sony Xperia 10 III offers 128GB of onboard storage alongside a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 30W.

Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, and Xperia 10 III Pricing and Availability

Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, and Xperia 10 III pricing and availability details are yet to be announced. All three devices are expected to go on sale in the next one or two months, depending on different regions.