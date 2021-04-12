Xiaomi Is Reportedly Working On Tablets with 120Hz Display

This year Xiaomi has released a bunch of new phones, with the latest being Mi 11 Pro. The latest rumor claims Xiaomi is also working on new tablets sporting an 11-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi had launched a tablet back in 2018, and after that, we didn’t see any.

The new tablets from Xiaomi could be called Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro. It will come equipped with an 11-inch display that offers a maximum resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. Furthermore, the display offers a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Not many tablets offer a 120Hz display, which is bliss for gaming—currently, only iPad Pro and Galaxy Tab S offer a display with a high refresh rate.

The main difference between Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro could be the chipset. In other words, the Mi Pad 5 will be powered by Snapdragon 780G 5nm chip. It also supports 5G thanks to the built-in X53-5G modem.

Xiaomi is also working on another tablet with model number SM8150-AC. It is not clear whether this model will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ or Snapdragon 860. Both the chipset feature an advanced GPU and ISP. Interestingly, the chipsets don’t support displays with a refresh rate higher than 90Hz. However, Xiaomi seems to be using Novatek display driver to overcome the issue.

Recently Xiaomi hosted a mega unveil event. We are not sure when Xiaomi will release the new tablets. If the rumors are true, then the new tablets could very well appease gamers with a high refresh rate display and well-positioned hardware.