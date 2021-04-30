Samsung Trademarks S Foldable Display with Triple Folding Mechanism

It is a well known secret that Samsung is going to launch new foldable display smartphones this year. Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone series is expected to arrive with a new triple foldable display. Now the company has applied for a trademark for S Foldable device. It appears like the trademark is for the display used on new phones.

A report by LetsGoDigital says Samsung filed for a trademark with European Union Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) for ’S foldable.’ Samsung is expected to launch an iterative upgrade for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. On the other hand the South Korean giant is expected to launch a new lineup of foldable device.

The new ’S Foldable’ smartphone will come with a super large display. When unfurled the display is expected to be as big as a tablet. That apart a part of foldable display can be used as a keypad or a dedicated gaming controller. Most importantly, the device will feature a Z shared hinge design. Each display will be associated with two hinge mechanism and the display will fold twice.

Recently rumors claim that Samsung is working on its first foldable tablet. The device will be called Galaxy Z Fold Tab and could be released later this year or in 2022. We presume the S in the name refers to S shape and inadvertently hints at dual folding design.

Samsung is said to be working on a S shaped foldable device and has patented the same. Companies tend to trademark name or technologies some time before the launch. This makes us wonder is the Samsung with dual foldable display launching anytime soon.