Samsung Is Introducing Five New Galaxy a 2021 Models in the US

Samsung is all set to launch the new Galaxy A 2021 lineup in the US. The company updates its lineup every year with new features and hardware. This time around, the 2021 Galaxy lineup will consist of five models, out of which three will support 5G. The entire lineup has already been launched in other regions and is soon expected to debut in the US.

The table above lists out new Galaxy A 2021 models arriving in the US along with availability. As you can see, the Galaxy A52 5G is the first one to debut on April 8, followed by the Galaxy S52 5G. Other devices, including the Galaxy A12, will launch on April 9.

The entire Galaxy A 2021 series will be available on Samsung.com. It seems like Samsung is pushing 5G equipped A series devices. Perhaps this is the reason Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A72 will not make it to the US market.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD display and is powered by Snapdragon 730G. You get to choose between 128GB and 256GB of internal storage while RAM remains at 8GB. Camera options include a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, 5MP macro sensor, and 5MP depth sensor. A 4,500mAh battery backs the device, and the prices could start from $318.

Last year Samsung launched the Galaxy A52 5G. It features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display and offers an FHD resolution. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 750 paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The quad rear camera setup consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro sensor, and 5MP depth sensor. Lastly, the device is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 15W.