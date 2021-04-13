Samsung Galaxy Quantum2 Launched With QRNG Chip and Snapdragon 855+

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy Quantum2 in Korea. The latest smartphone is a successor to Galaxy A Quantum and is a Korea-exclusive device. It is powered by a QRNG chipset and supports 5G.

The Galaxy Quantum2 comes equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Galaxy Quantum2 will be rebadged as Galaxy A82 and sold globally with a Snapdragon 855+ chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, you will get 128GB of internal storage.

The highlights of Galaxy Quantum2 is the QRNG chip. It stands for quantum random number generator and is the world’s smallest chipset at 2.5mm. The QRNG chipset boasts superlative security features. For instance, it generates random codes with the help of LED and CMOS sensors. It is used for banking services and other financial apps. Furthermore, Samsung has already partnered with Standard Chartered Bank and Shinhan Band for Galaxy Quantum2 QRNG chip support.

The Quantum2 offers. In-display fingerprint sensor and runs Android 11 out of the box. Camera options include a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor that supports OIS, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 5MP depth sensor. On the front, you get a 10MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Backing the device is a 4000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 25W. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Samsung is yet to reveal pricing and availability details for the Galaxy A82 in the global markets.