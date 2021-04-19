Samsung Galaxy M31 Visits Certification with 6,000mAh Battery

Samsung’s Galaxy M Series is known for humongous battery packs. A new listing on DEKRA certification tells us that Samsung is working on another Galaxy M device with a large battery. Typically Galaxy M Series comes with batteries above 4,500mAh. Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy M32 with a bigger battery.

The newly certified Samsung Galaxy M device bears a battery model number EB-BM325ABN. The battery pack corresponding to the model number reveals a 5,830mAh battery that could power the upcoming Galaxy M31. Furthermore, Samsung could badge the battery as 6,000mAh while the device is expected to be based on Galaxy A32.

The Galaxy M31 could come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood lies MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. Camera options could include a quad rear sensor consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP macro sensor. On the front, the device could get a 20MP selfie sensor. Lastly, the Galaxy M31 is expected to feature a larger battery than the Galaxy A32 and will run One UI 3 based on Android 11.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M31 series include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-c, and a headphone jack. That being said, it will not support 5G. In 2019 Samsung launched the Galaxy M30 with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, triple rear camera sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery that could last for almost two days with moderate usage. It is powered by an octa-core processor and paired with 3GB of RAM. You get 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via an external microSD card slot on the storage front.