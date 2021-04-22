Samsung Galaxy A22 5G CAD Render Reveals Triple Camera

It is no secret that Samsung is working on Galaxy A22 5G. The device has been rumored previously. Now, Onleaks has uploaded 5K CAD-based renders of the Galaxy A22. The images reveal Samsung’s upcoming device in great detail.

OnLeaks has published a slew of images that show off the new Galaxy A22 6G features in great detail. It is worth mentioning that the renders are very different from the ones leaked earlier. For instance, the latest depicts a square camera unit with rounded off corners and a triple rear camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 will be a budget 5G phone, which is evident in several places. Bezels are pretty thick, and the display features a teardrop notch. If the rumors are believed, the device features a 6.5-inch display and a 13MP selfie camera housed in the notch.

Camera options include a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, and two 2MP sensors. At this point, the camera details are scarce. Moving on, the Galaxy A22 5G render reveals a side-mounted Power Button that doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. The volume rocker is placed on the right side along with Power Button. Other details include a bottom-firing speaker grille, Type-C Port, microphone, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to feature less advanced specifications than the Galaxy A32 5G. It is worth noting that Galaxy A32 5G is powered by Dimensity 720 chipset. Meanwhile, there is no information on the Galaxy A22 5G chipset. One of the reports says that Galaxy A32 5G is expected to be launched in June this year. Samsung is also working on a 4G variant sold in emerging markets, including India.