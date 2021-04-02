Realme x7 Pro Extreme Edition Launched with Dimensity 1000+, 4,500mah Battery

Last year Realme launched the X7 Pro. Today the company has unveiled the Realme X7 Pro Ultra variant. The new variant is also referred to as Extreme Edition and comes equipped with class-leading hardware.

Realme X7 Pro Features and Specifications

The Realme X7 Pro Ultra offers a 90Hz AMOLED display with curved edges. We wonder what made Realme downgrade display from the 120Hz panel on Realme X7 Pro to the 90Hz on the Ultra variant. Perhaps this is due to the curved display on Realme X7 Pro Ultra. Under the hood lies Dimensity 1000+ paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Storage options include a choice between 128GB and 256GB variants.

On the camera front, the Realme X7 Pro Ultra offers a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a macro sensor with a 4cm focal length. The front camera//selfie sensor is a 32MP unit. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS. Thermal management is taken care of by a VC liquid cooling technology. The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 65W. Putting things into perspective, the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition can charge from 0-100 in just 35 minutes.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Pricing and Availability

The Realme X7 Pro is available in Castle Sky and Black Clever Forest colors. Prices start at 2,299 Yuan ($297) for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at 2,599($395) yuan. Currently, the Realme X7 Pro is available for preorder on JD.com and other major Chinese online stores. There is no word on international availability.