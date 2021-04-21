Realme 8 5G Launched with Dimensity 700, 6.5-inch 90Hz Display

Realme is one of the handful of companies working towards making affordable 5G smartphones. The company has now launched Realme 8 5G with Dimensity 700 chip. Some customers didn’t buy Realme 8 as it lacked 5G. This shortcoming would be eliminated with the new Realme 8 5G.

Realme 8 5G Features and Specifications

At first glance, we presumed the Realme 8 5G is just a Realme 8 with 5G. However, we were wrong as both the phones differ considerably. The Dimensity 700 sub-6 GHz chipset boasts of better theoretical peak speed than the Helio G95 on the 4G variant. Furthermore, Dimensity 700 is manufactured using a 7nm process compared to 12mm on the Helio G95.

Realme 8 5G comes equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that offers a peak refresh rate of 90Hz and is protected by Dragontrail glass. You get RAM options up to 8GB on the storage front, while the storage is fixed at 128GB. Furthermore, the hybrid card slot supports up to 1TB alongside two SIM cards.

Imaging options on the Realme 8 5G include a triple rear camera sensor. It comprises a 48MP Samsung GM1 primary sensor with a Quad Bayer filter, B&W portrait lens and a 4cm macro lens. The selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 16MP sensor. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 18W.

Realme claims to have performed over 320 quality tests on the Realme 8 5G. For instance, the test includes pressing a side-mounted fingerprint sensor 500,000 times. Even the headphone jack was plugged and unplugged 10,000 times while the USB-C port is tested for 20,000 cycles.

Realme 8 5G Pricing and Availability

Realme 8 5G is debuting in Thailand and is already up for preorders. In Thailand, it costs BHT 10,000 ($318) and is available on Shopee and Lazada. Lastly, the company is also working on a Realme 8 Pro 5G released soon.