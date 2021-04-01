Oppo F19 Unveiled with 5000mAh Battery; To Launch in India on April 6

Last month Oppo had released F19 Pro and F19 Pro+. Today the company has extended the series with a new device called the F19. The Oppo F19 is launched in Sri Lanka. Let us take a closer look at what and all the new phone has to offer.

Oppo F19 Features and Specifications

The Oppo F19 comes equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. On the top left corner, you get a punch hole that houses a selfie camera. Furthermore, the device comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 662 paired with 6GB of RAM. You get 128GB of internal storage on the storage front that is further expandable via a microSD card slot.

The Oppo F19 comes with a triple rear camera sensor. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera on the device is a 16MP front-facing sensor. The Oppo F19 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 33W. In other words, you can charge up to 54% in just 30 minutes. It runs ColorOS 11.1 that is based on Android 11. Other features include a Focus Mode that blocks all notifications while gaming and AI Beautification mode.

Oppo F19 Pricing and Availability

Oppo says the F19 will debut in India on April 6. The device will be available in Prism Black, Midnight Blue colors. The company is yet to reveal pricing and international availability.