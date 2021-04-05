Oppo A74, Oppo A74 5G Launched with 6.4-inch Display, 5000 mAh Battery

Oppo has launched Oppo A74 and A74 5G without any fanfare. Both the devices are already available and listed on stores in Philipines. The Oppo A74 5G will start selling in Thailand.

Oppo A74, Oppo A74 5G Features and Specifications

Oppo A74 comes equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers 60Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a gaming mode that increases touch sampling rate from 135Hz to 180Hz. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 662 paired with 6GB of RAM. On the storage front you get 128GB of internal memory that is further expandable via microSD card slot. Oppo A74 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo A74 5G is almost identical to the 4G variant. Difference is that Oppo A74 5G is powered by Snapdragon 448 and offers a higher refresh rate of 90Hz. That being said, it comes with a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

Camera options on the Oppo A74 include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of 48MP primary sensor, 2MP macro module and 2MP depth module. On the front you get a 16MP selfie camera. The Oppo A74 5G variant features an additional 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor at the rear. Both the variants are backed by 5,000mAh battery and support fast charging of 18W.

Oppo A74, Oppo A74 5G Pricing and Availability

The Oppo A74 pricing starts at PHP 12,000 ($252) and shipping will start in 7 days. It is available on both physical and online stores. Color options include a choice between Prism Black and Midnight Blue. Oppo A74 5G is available in Thailand. The sole 6GB/128GB variant is priced at HN 9,000 ($286) and is online exclusive. There is no word on International availability.