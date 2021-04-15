Oppo A35 Launched with Triple Rear Camera, Helio P35

Recently Oppo unveiled the Find 5 and Find X3 Series. Finally, after a series of leaks and rumors, the company has now pulled the wraps from Oppo A35. The latest mid-range from Oppo offers a decent set of features and is aimed at smartphone users who don’t require class-leading specifications.

Oppo A35 Features and Specifications

Oppo A35 comes equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood lies MediaTek Helio P35 coupled with 4GB of RAM. You get 128GB of internal memory on the storage front that is further expandable via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Oppo A35 include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The Oppo A35 runs on dated Color 7.2 OS instead of the latest ColorOS that is based on Android 11. This makes us wonder whether this device will get an Android update. The Oppo A35 is backed by a 4,320mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 10W via a micro USB port.

Oppo A35 Pricing and Availability

The Oppo A35 has debuted in the Chinese market. However, the company has not revealed the price tag. As per rumors, the Oppo A35 is expected to be priced in the $100-$120 region, and that explains the entry-level specifications. There is no word on international availability.