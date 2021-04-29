OnePlus Nord N10 5G Successor Passes IMDA Certification Signalling Upcoming Launch

Earlier this year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R. Last month popular tipster OnLeaks revealed 3D renders of a smartphone codenamed Ebba. Soon enough, a smartphone with the same name was spotted by BIS. The phone has appeared once again and this time on the IMDA certification bureau.

Previously, the OnePlus EB2101 was spotted on Indian BIS certification. The device is likely to be OnePlus Ebba as the company uses the first two characters of its codename in the model number. Furthermore, India is a significant market for OnePlus and spotted on BIS.

It looks like the same device is spotted on Singapore’s IMDA. That being said, it comes bearing a model number OnePlus EB2103. In all likelihood, it might just be a different variant of the same phone. The certification reveals that Ebba could offer features like 5G, LTE, VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

As per previous reports, the OnePlus Ebba will come equipped with a 6.49-inch flat display alongside a punch-home selfie camera at the top right corner. The rear comes with a glossy finish and touts a triple camera setup and a OnePlus logo at the center. Other features include a 3.5mm audio jack, Type-C port, and bottom-firing speakers. The side-mounted power button doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the OnePlus Ebba is said to measure 62.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm and will succeed the OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro has had a bumpy start with users reporting overheating issue. Some are not happy with the way OnePlus has priced its latest flagship. OnePlus has said it would fix this issue on priority.