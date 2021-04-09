OnePlus Announces OnePlus Nord LE; A Smartphone That You Can Never Buy

After launching the OnePlus 9 series, the Chinese smartphone maker is back with yet another device. OnePlus debuted the Nord lineup last year, and now they have announced OnePlus NE. Interestingly the OnePlus NE is identical to the Nord apart from color and the finish.

The OnePlus Nord LE comes equipped with a 90Hz display and is powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset. The 6.44-inch OLED display offers FHD+ resolution and supports HDR10. Camera options include 48MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor.

The OnePlus Nord LE is backed by a 4,115mAh charger and supports fast charging of up to 30W. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 5G, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and much more.

Color and finish are what differentiates OnePlus Nord LE from the vanilla variant. It is available in Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Grey Ash colors. Furthermore, the gradient is such that it transforms from orange to green. Lastly, Blue Marble and Gray Onyx models come with a glossy finish, while the Onyx and Ash feature a smooth matte-like finish.

Wondering what the LE in “OnePlus Nord LE” stands for? Well, LE translates to “Literally One Edition.” In other words, you won’t be able to buy the device. Yes, you heard if the OnePlus Nord LE is a smartphone you cant buy! However, you can participate in OnePlus’s giveaway, and if you are lucky, you might walk home with an OnePlus Nord LE.

Our Take

Rather than anything else, OnePlus Nord LE seems like a marketing stunt. Typically limited edition phones are sold in fewer numbers and are unique in many ways. The special part of the OnePlus Nord LE is the color. That, apart from an idea of a single edition mid-range smartphone, doesn’t sound that alluring.