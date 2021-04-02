iFixit Teardown Reveals OnePlus 9 Pro Is Fairly Difficult to Repair

Last month OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 9 series including OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. Some of the OnePlus fans were not happy with the pricing and also camera performance. Well, iFixit has gotten their hands on OnePlus 9 Pro and it has scored a dismal repair score of 4 out of 10.

Most of the new premium smartphones score less on repairability. This is mostly because the smartphones have to cramp a great deal of hardware in limited space. iFixit remarks OnePlus 9 Pro breakdown process is very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It involves disconnecting a series of cables and removing the rear panel is pretty difficult as it is glued with an adhesive.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The teardown reveals that you get two pull tabs to remove the battery. It should be noted that the quad camera setup on OnePlus 9 Pro could only be removed once the battery is removed. That said, the device scores at par with its predecessor. In other words, the OnePlus 9 Pro is as difficult to repair as its predecessor.

iFixit highlights easily removable battery and the less complex construction as a positive. However on the flipside the glued rear panel could make repairs difficult. Furthermore, it also increases the chances of damage during repair. Lastly, iFixit says the curved glass and increased use of adhesive adds to the repair complexity.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes equipped with an LPTO display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. On the camera front the OnePlus 9 Pro offers a quad Hasselblad branded rear camera with 40MP Sony IMX689 sensor. It is backed by 4,500mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 65W.