Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 Launched With Active Cooling System, Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate

Thanks to rumor mills we knew that Lenovo is working on a gaming centric phone. Now the company has revealed all the details about Legion Phone Duel 2. Typically gaming smartphones pack in a bunch of top end hardware and the Legion Phone Duel 2 is no different.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 Features and Specifications

The Legion Phone Duel 2 comes equipped with a 6.92-inch display offering a refresh rate of 144Hz and 720Hz touch response rate. Maximum brightness stands at 1300 nits and you get Corning Gorilla 5 protective layer. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 888 paired with up to 18GB of RAM. You can choose between 8GB, 12GB. 16GB and 18GB of RAM. On the storage front, Legion Phone Duel 2 offers UFS 3.1 storage of up to 512GB.

Camera options on the Legion Phone Duel 2 include a dual rear setup. It consists of 64MP pimary sensor and 16MP ultrawide angle camera. Front/selfie camera is a 44MP unit and pops out from the middle of the phone instead of the top. Other camera features include 8K video recording, Audio Zoom and RAW format.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 Gaming features

The Legion Phone Duel 2 packs in an advanced thermal management system. To ward off heat, Legion uses twin-turbo fan active cooling system. The intake fan rotates at 12,500 RPM as the output fan throws off the hot air. Interestingly the output fan rotates at a higher RPM of 15,000. One might wonder what kind of noise might be coming from both the fans. Well, Lenovo says that the fans will have noise level of 24.7dB and a life of up to 50,000 hours which translates to six years.

The device also offers a passive cooling method with a liquid cooled chamber. For the ease of gaming you get four ultrasonic shoulder keys, dual capacitance keys, and dual force touch sensors. The Legion Phone Duel 2 comes equipped with a dual 5,500mAh battery that offers fast charging of up to 90W via USB-C ports.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 Pricing and Availability

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 will be available in Ultimate Black and Titanium White color. Prices start at 3699 yuan ($565) for the 8GB/128GB variant, 4099 yuan ($626) for the 12GB/128GB variant, 4399 yuan ($672) for 12GB/256GB, 5299 yuan ($808) for 16GB/512GB and 5,999 yuan ($916) for top of the line 18GB/512GB variant. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 will be available in Asia and Europe starting from May.