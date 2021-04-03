How to Record Calls on Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra

The call recording feature might be a novelty for iOS and Google Pixel users. However, a majority of Android smartphones offer a native call recording feature. In other words, you don’t need to depend on third-party apps or services for the call recording. This article will explain how you can record calls on Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Call recording is subject to local laws. In some regions, call recording is completely illegal, while in others like California, both parties should consent. This is one reason why customer care executives inform that the lines are “recorded for monitoring and training purposes.” Samsung’s call recording will not be available in your country if the local laws doesn’t allow it.

Samsung offers a minimalistic call recorder that lets you record both incoming and outgoing calls. The best part is that it is available right in the dialer app, so you don’t have to fumble during calls. Follow this easy how-to guide to record calls on Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

How to Record Calls On Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra

Step 1: Open the dialer app on your Galaxy S21 series smartphone.

Step 2: Punch in the number you want to call (and record).

Step 3: As shown in the screenshot, tap the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Tap on the Record button.

Step 5: Terms and Conditions will appear on the screen. Tap on the ‘Confirm’ button. The call will be recorded and stored in the internal memory.

Step 6: All the call recordings are saved in Internal memory. Open My Files app> Internal Storage> Call folder. Additionally, you can also open the Phone app, click on the three menu button, and tap on ‘Recorded Calls’.

How to Set up Automatic Call Recording on Samsung Galaxy s21, Galaxy s21+, and Galaxy s21 Ultra

Recording every call separately is a tedious task. Thankfully you can set up automatic call recording and record all calls on Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Furthermore, you can also choose to record all calls from and to selected numbers. This way, you can avoid manually recording calls every time.

Here is how you can set up automatic call recording

Step 1: Open the Phone app/Dialer app on your Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Step 2: Tap on the three-dot menu.

Step 3: Select ‘Settings’ from the menu list.

Step 4: Tap on ‘Recording calls’.

Step 5: Click on ‘Auto Recording’

Step 6: Turn on the toggle switch to enable automatic voice call recording.

Step 7: You can choose to record all calls by selecting the ‘All Numbers’ option. You can also choose ‘Unsaved numbers’ to record calls from numbers not in your contact list. That apart, you can also select individual numbers/groups of numbers.

Setting up automatic call recording for select numbers is easy. Tap on the ‘Selected numbers’ option and tap on ‘Auto record numbers.’

Select the numbers and tap on ‘Auto record numbers.’ You can also add the numbers manually by typing them or pasting them from your clipboard. Click ‘Selected numbers’ and then select ‘Auto record numbers,’ In the next step, you can manually enter the number or select it from your contacts list. All your numbers are displayed in the form of a list and can be edited anytime,

Step 8: Recorded calls are stored in Internal storage. Open My Files app> Internal Storage>Call folder. Like earlier, you can also access voice call recording by opening the Dialer app, clicking on the three-dot menu on the top left side beside the search button, and tapping on ‘Recorded Calls.’

Please note that for some reason, the call recording feature doesn’t work if the VoWiFi feature is activated on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.