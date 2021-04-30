Honor Play 5 Leaked Specifications Hint at OLED Display, Dimensity 800U

Earlier this week, we saw the Honor Play 5 render and learned that it is coming with a 64MP primary sensor and 65W charging. Now, popular tipster, Digital Chat Station, has revealed more Honor Play 5 specifications. It looks like the entire Honor Play 5 specification is leaked.

To begin with, the Honor Play 5 will come equipped with a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display along with a notch for housing a selfie camera. There is no fingerprint sensor in sight. This means the Honor Play 5 could offer an in-display fingerprint sensor or a power button that doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. The Honor Play 5 will be powered by a Dimensity 800U chipset manufactured using an 8nm process. On the graphics front, you will get a Mali-G57 MC3 GPU.

Rumored camera options on the Honor Play 5 include a quad rear camera setup. It is expected to be made up of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP depth unit, and 2MP macro units. As far as dimensions are concerned, the Play 5 will be 7.46mm thin and weigh 179 grams. Furthermore, the device will be backed by a 3,800mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 65W via USB-C. There is no news on Honor Play 5 launch timeline, pricing, or availability. We also don’t know anything about the selfie camera on Honor Play 5.

As seen in the renders, Honor Play 5 features a flat design with relatively sharp edges. This is a departure from typical round corners on Honor phones. A quick look at the specifications tells us that Honor Play 5 could be priced in the $200-$250 range,