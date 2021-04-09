Google Is Reportedly Dropping Pixel 5a Due to Chip Shortage

We had a glimpse of Google Pixel 5a in many rumors and leaks. The latest report claims that Google Pixel 5s has been canceled.

Google always releases a watered-down mid-range version of Pixel flagship. For instance, we have the Pixel 4a and Pixel 3a. The company was expected to release Pixel 5a later this year. It had also appeared on Indian BIS certification, thus signaling an upcoming launch. We have also seen renders and new designs.

The latest report is compiled from two independent sources. According to the report, Google has decided to scrap Pixel 5a. This is due to the ongoing chip shortage that is affecting the global market. Furthermore, Google will continue to focus on previously released Pixel 4a 5G.

Google was expected to launch Pixel Buds alongside Pixel 5a later this year. With Pixel 5a gone, we are not sure whether Pixel Buds will be launched anytime soon. On the brighter side, Pixel 6 is right around the corner. Most importantly, Pixel 6 will debut with Google’s very own “Whitechapel” chip.

In all likelihood, we will not have to wait long for Pixel 6. Google I/0 is scheduled on May 18, and Google could also unveil the Pixel 6. The upcoming Pixel is likely to arrive under-display front camera and perhaps a telephoto lens at the rear. Interestingly, facial authentication is expected to make a comeback with Pixel 6. To reduce price, Google opted for the mid-range Snapdragon 765G on Pixel 5. We are not sure whether Pixel 6 will be powered by latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or the much-rumored Whitechapel custom chip.