Leaked Photo Reveals Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro’s Second Display at the Back

Smartphones have become very predictable. Every year we see new smartphones with upgraded specifications and a bunch of improved features. Latest spy shots reveal a secondary display on the back of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro. Previously, the parts were pictured in assembly line and the leaked photos are in line with the same.

It looks like Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will come equipped with a periscope lens and two lenses on the upper left. The display is fitted on the right side. Going by the leaked photos it looks like the display is multi purpose. It shows countdown timer and also doubles up as a digital viewfinder when you are taking photos. In other words, it is almost like a selfie camera for the rear!

A quick look at the display and we wonder how useful it could be, especially when you are capturing a selfie with the rear camera. The Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra could come equipped with Samsung’s GN2 sensor that offers 50 million pixels and 4-in-1 binning technology. Furthermore, the periscope lens could also offer 120x digital zoom.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Ultra are expected to arrive with 6.8-inch AMOLED display offering 1440p+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and run stock Android 11. Under the hood all of them will be powered by Snapdragon 888. In all likelihood we will see a fairly large battery and up to 66W fast charging support. However, the Mi 11 Ultra will come with the much faster 120W fast charging.

If rumors are to be beleived Xiaomi could launch a bunch of new devices in March and April. This includes Mi 11 Lite, a watered down flagship that offers 5G.