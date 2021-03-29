Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Launched with Snapdragon 888, 50MP Camera, More

Xiaomi has launched a bunch of new devices at its event in China. The new Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 888 and offers class-leading specifications. Xiaomi smartphones are known for offering the best bang for the buck, and the Mi 11 Pro is no different.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro comes equipped with a 6.81-inch curved AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. It boasts of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protective layer. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you can choose between 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. Xiaomi recently announced the Mi 11 global avaialability.

Camera options on the Mi 11 Pro include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of Samsung’s 50MP primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide sensor, and a periscope lens. The primary sensor is capable of 8K video recording, while the periscope lens offers 5x optical zoom alongside OIS. On the front, you get a 20MP selfie sensor housed in a punch hole.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Interestingly, the battery uses a Silicon Oxygen anode cell to pack higher density in a thinner profile and offer better conductivity. Furthermore, the battery supports fast wired and wireless charging of up to 67W. To put things into perspective, the device can charge from 0-100 in just 36 minutes.

On the software front, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Other features include IP68 certification, IR blaster, and stereo speakers by Harman Kardon. Apple started the trend of not bundling wall chargers in box. However, Xiaomi will let you choose whether you want to buy the version with a charger or without a charger.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro prices start at 4,999 Yuan for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at 5,299 Yuan. The company is also offering a top-of-the-line 12GB/256GB variant priced at 5,699 Yuan. In China, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will go on sale starting April 2. There is no word on international availability.